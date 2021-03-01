Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,035 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 183,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $27,621,756.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,872,599.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,205,000 shares of company stock worth $1,327,572,658. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.12. 357,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,601,571. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.39.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.