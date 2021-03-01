Waltonchain (WTC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $53.90 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $67.87 million and $53.90 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,557.28 or 0.03174056 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00022491 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 67.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

