Wanchain Price Tops $0.82 on Major Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $139.05 million and $6.45 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.12 or 0.00276591 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008372 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007335 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00082483 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,101.38 or 0.02238037 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

