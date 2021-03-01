Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s share price rose 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.29 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 579,741 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 577,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $489.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.35.
Wave Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:WVE)
Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.
