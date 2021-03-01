Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s share price rose 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.29 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 579,741 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 577,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $489.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 557.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 654.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 46,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 16.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.