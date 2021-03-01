WAX (WAXP) Hits Market Cap of $115.67 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. WAX has a market cap of $115.67 million and $7.64 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0761 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00036564 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,705,975,494 coins and its circulating supply is 1,520,315,764 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

