WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of WD-40 worth $25,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $311.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.85 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $151.16 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $305.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.36.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

