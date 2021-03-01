Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Up 668.6% in February

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, an increase of 668.6% from the January 28th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
WMLLF opened at $0.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.48. Wealth Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.
About Wealth Minerals
