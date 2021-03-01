Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Up 668.6% in February

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, an increase of 668.6% from the January 28th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

WMLLF opened at $0.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.48. Wealth Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

