WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.0% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,650,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,490,000 after purchasing an additional 154,006 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 130,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 26,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Shares of JNJ opened at $158.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.28. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.