WebDollar Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10,548.00 (WEBD)

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded up 98.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. WebDollar has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $10,548.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WebDollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WebDollar has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WebDollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00074876 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000194 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00012348 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.31 or 0.00217616 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013306 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

WebDollar Coin Profile

WebDollar (CRYPTO:WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 16,575,439,128 coins and its circulating supply is 12,627,490,871 coins. WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar . The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io

Buying and Selling WebDollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WebDollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WebDollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WebDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WebDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.