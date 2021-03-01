WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,106 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of WEC Energy Group worth $39,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,929,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,976,000 after buying an additional 3,530,582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,762,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,651,000 after purchasing an additional 55,278 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,796,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,969,000 after purchasing an additional 52,240 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,355,000 after purchasing an additional 41,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,858,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,995,000 after purchasing an additional 80,483 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $80.64 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $109.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.70%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

