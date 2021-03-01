Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Best Buy in a research report issued on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.19.

BBY stock opened at $100.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.29. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $124.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,655 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

