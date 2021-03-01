Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Etsy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.90.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $220.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.37, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $239.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,074 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 41.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,126 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $681,415,000 after acquiring an additional 142,247 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $1,279,857.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total transaction of $66,075.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,124 shares of company stock worth $6,006,346 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

