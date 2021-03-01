Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will earn ($0.88) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.76). Wedbush also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.54) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.45.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $124.96 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $146.97. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.11.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89).

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 8,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $835,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,026,214 shares of company stock worth $120,614,915. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

