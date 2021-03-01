Wedbush Comments on Shake Shack Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Shake Shack in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%.

SHAK has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.37.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $118.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.83, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $138.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.56.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $59,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,186.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $12,292,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,073.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 470,965 shares of company stock valued at $46,394,366. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1,022.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after buying an additional 135,166 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 1,517.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 65,260 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,864,000 after purchasing an additional 69,977 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

