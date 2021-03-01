Wedbush Weighs in on Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). Wedbush also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SGMO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $11.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.97. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 70,440 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,589,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 169,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 99,331 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 207,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,391.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

