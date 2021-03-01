Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Generation Bio (GBIO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ: GBIO) recently:

3/1/2021 – Generation Bio is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Generation Bio is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Generation Bio is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Generation Bio is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ GBIO traded up $5.89 on Monday, hitting $40.81. 18,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,403. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.50. Generation Bio Co. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $55.72.

In other news, insider Douglas Kerr sold 11,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $310,743.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,317,213.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Stanton sold 10,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $396,514.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,851,068.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,437 shares of company stock worth $890,459.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,086,000 after purchasing an additional 252,436 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,590,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Generation Bio by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,394,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,575,000 after buying an additional 73,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

