Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for WELL Health Technologies (WELL)

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2021


Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of WELL Health Technologies (TSE: WELL) in the last few weeks:

  • 2/19/2021 – WELL Health Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$10.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
  • 2/9/2021 – WELL Health Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/9/2021 – WELL Health Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$10.75 to C$12.50.
Shares of TSE WELL opened at C$8.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.13. WELL Health Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.84. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.64.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,000 medical clinics across Canada.

