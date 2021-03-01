Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for WELL Health Technologies (WELL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of WELL Health Technologies (TSE: WELL) in the last few weeks:

2/19/2021 – WELL Health Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$10.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – WELL Health Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – WELL Health Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$10.75 to C$12.50.

Shares of TSE WELL opened at C$8.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.13. WELL Health Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.84. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.64.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,000 medical clinics across Canada.

