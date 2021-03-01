Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Virgin Galactic (SPCE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE):

2/26/2021 – Virgin Galactic was downgraded by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Virgin Galactic had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $52.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/16/2021 – Virgin Galactic was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/10/2021 – Virgin Galactic had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to $52.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Virgin Galactic was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

2/1/2021 – Virgin Galactic was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

1/19/2021 – Virgin Galactic was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of SPCE stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.99. 111,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,553,070. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.80. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $62.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average of $26.87.

Get Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc alerts:

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 56,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $1,770,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,909,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $792,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,434.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,094,132 shares of company stock worth $56,264,040. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 23.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.