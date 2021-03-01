Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Capital Power (CPX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Capital Power (TSE: CPX):

2/22/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2021 – Capital Power was upgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/9/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$40.00.

1/27/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$38.00 to C$40.00.

1/20/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$38.00 to C$40.00.

1/15/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$38.00.

1/13/2021 – Capital Power was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$37.00.

CPX stock traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$34.51. 437,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,742. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82. Capital Power Co. has a one year low of C$20.23 and a one year high of C$38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$155,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,180,466.50. Also, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.04, for a total value of C$2,042,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,363,655.68. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,511 shares of company stock valued at $7,293,709.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

