Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Capital Power (CPX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Capital Power (TSE: CPX):
- 2/22/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/21/2021 – Capital Power was upgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 2/9/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$40.00.
- 1/27/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$38.00 to C$40.00.
- 1/20/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$38.00 to C$40.00.
- 1/15/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$38.00.
- 1/13/2021 – Capital Power was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$37.00.
CPX stock traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$34.51. 437,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,742. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82. Capital Power Co. has a one year low of C$20.23 and a one year high of C$38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$155,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,180,466.50. Also, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.04, for a total value of C$2,042,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,363,655.68. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,511 shares of company stock valued at $7,293,709.
Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.