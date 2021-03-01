Weil Company Inc. Sells 561 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Weil Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 1.0% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,010,000 after purchasing an additional 463,298 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 277,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,424,123.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,668 shares of company stock worth $24,679,621. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $355.75 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $354.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.34. The firm has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.98%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

