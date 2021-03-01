Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $15.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 399.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $320.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.56 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Welbilt will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Welbilt by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 34,613 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Welbilt by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,693,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,554,000 after purchasing an additional 546,429 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Welbilt by 3,244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Welbilt by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,773,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,403,000 after purchasing an additional 308,710 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.