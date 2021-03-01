Wells Fargo & Company Increases M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $160.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.54.

Shares of MTB stock traded up $3.48 on Monday, hitting $154.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.90. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $164.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,610 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,706,000 after acquiring an additional 930,426 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,922,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,379,000 after buying an additional 440,050 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,527,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,142,000 after buying an additional 297,979 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

