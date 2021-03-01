Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 259,466 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 259,466 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.47% of WEX worth $221,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX opened at $208.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $234.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 72.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.58.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. Research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $759,177.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $1,995,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,165,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research cut WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.19.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

