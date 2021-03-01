Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,229,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,628 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.56% of CrowdStrike worth $260,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRWD shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.92.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $216.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of -449.99 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $251.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 175,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $30,490,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,067,997 shares of company stock worth $210,064,698. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

