Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,603,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,557 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 3.62% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $254,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 253.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 72.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $158.51 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $179.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.32 and its 200 day moving average is $140.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.04 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.78.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,443,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.