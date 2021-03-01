Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 246,990 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 753,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,990 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.42% of Spotify Technology worth $237,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 131.1% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 113.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOT opened at $307.38 on Monday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $109.18 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $335.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.26. The firm has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a PE ratio of -72.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.12.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

