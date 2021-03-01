Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 591,960 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591,960 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.61% of Chewy worth $226,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 41.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 34.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

In other news, Director James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,551,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,101,442.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 713,722 shares of company stock valued at $66,590,788 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $101.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.18 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.23.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.