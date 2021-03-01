Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,416,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,683 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.33% of Prologis worth $240,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Prologis by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,154,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,164,000 after buying an additional 40,345 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 456,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,446,000 after buying an additional 20,248 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 691,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,930,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West raised its position in shares of Prologis by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 25,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PLD. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.77.

NYSE:PLD opened at $99.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.34. The company has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.