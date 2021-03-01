Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 731,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.62% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $267,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,813,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $853,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $374.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 113.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $4,810,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,254,945.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 268,937 shares of company stock valued at $99,306,317. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

