Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $203.93 Million Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,478,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,355 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.56% of Packaging Co. of America worth $203,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 28,424 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 41,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $132.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.21 and its 200-day moving average is $123.50. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

