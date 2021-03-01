Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $207.97 Million Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,499,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379,174 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.46% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $207,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 46.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $30.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.45. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

