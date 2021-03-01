Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $209.81 Million Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 109,066 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.39% of Domino’s Pizza worth $209,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $776,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $1,294,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 34,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $346.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $377.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.62. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.22 and a 1-year high of $435.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.07.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

