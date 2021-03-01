Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $239.42 Million Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,741,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 73,967 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.05% of Universal Health Services worth $239,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,310 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 8.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 67,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,263,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 63.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,606 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 12,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth $2,023,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $125.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.36. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $143.84.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.36.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

