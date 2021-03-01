Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $240.07 Million Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,028,042 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 77,894 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.53% of Las Vegas Sands worth $240,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LVS. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 10.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 116,024 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 37.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,139 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 612,544 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,125,000 after buying an additional 128,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LVS. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $62.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of -63.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.08. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $65.15.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.