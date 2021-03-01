Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $255.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,719,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.30% of Vulcan Materials worth $255,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $332,455,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,424,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,921 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 156.6% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 927,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,680,000 after purchasing an additional 565,829 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $54,938,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,163,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $166.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.07 and its 200 day moving average is $143.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $175.02.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

VMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens raised Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.77.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

