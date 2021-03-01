Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $268.80 Million Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,719,919 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,815 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.20% of HDFC Bank worth $268,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,723,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,797,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,821 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 2.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,039,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,976,000 after acquiring an additional 633,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HDFC Bank by 42.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,693,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,302 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in HDFC Bank by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,164,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,017,000 after acquiring an additional 104,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in HDFC Bank by 8.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,287,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,228,000 after acquiring an additional 267,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of HDB opened at $79.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $144.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.72. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

