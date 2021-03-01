Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,227,917 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.68% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $200,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 263,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,375,000 after buying an additional 25,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,922,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $53.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.81. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.73.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

