Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 3,821 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.42% of Pool worth $211,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 92,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,439,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,253,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management bought a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.67.

POOL stock opened at $334.77 on Monday. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $160.35 and a 1-year high of $401.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $354.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

