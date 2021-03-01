Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,217,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,482,825 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.47% of MetLife worth $198,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

MetLife stock opened at $57.60 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $60.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

