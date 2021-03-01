Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 167,738 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,842,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,738 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.78% of Dollar Tree worth $199,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,578,000 after buying an additional 390,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,360,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,364,000 after buying an additional 26,952 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 3,041,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,788,000 after purchasing an additional 102,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 14.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,615,000 after purchasing an additional 186,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,203,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,964,000 after purchasing an additional 74,628 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTR opened at $98.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $115.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.65.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total transaction of $7,227,965.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,394,348.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,524.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.68.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

