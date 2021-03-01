Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 279,300 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,578,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 279,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 3.49% of FLIR Systems worth $200,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 527.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,324,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,436 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 39.6% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,466,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,424,000 after buying an additional 699,100 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 1,266.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 640,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,947,000 after buying an additional 593,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,718,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $384,268,000 after buying an additional 384,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth $12,823,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FLIR opened at $53.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day moving average is $42.16.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. FLIR Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

