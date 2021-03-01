Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 75,700 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,451,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,700 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.90% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $235,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $148.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.64 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.67.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 44.56%.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

