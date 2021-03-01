Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is Equity Investment Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,461,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 143,517 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 3.5% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.06% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $74,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 22,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $621,000. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 37,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,281,477. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $42.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.12.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

