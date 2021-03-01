WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Trading Up 6.9%

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) shares were up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.50 and last traded at $85.85. Approximately 517,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 539,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.28.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WCC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.89.

Get WESCO International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.23.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $51,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,211.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $320,563.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

About WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.