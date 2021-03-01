West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.05

Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.05 and traded as high as $23.79. West Bancorporation shares last traded at $23.77, with a volume of 25,009 shares.

WTBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded West Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $391.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in West Bancorporation by 500.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in West Bancorporation by 232.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 39,559 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in West Bancorporation by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

