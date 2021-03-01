West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $74.57

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$74.57 and traded as high as C$86.84. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) shares last traded at C$85.54, with a volume of 1,382,287 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WFT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$88.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$93.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$83.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$74.57. The firm has a market cap of C$5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.14.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

