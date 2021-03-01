Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Stock Position Lessened by First Trust Advisors LP

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2021


First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,503 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 23,390 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIO. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $2,464,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 69.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 13,043 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 23.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 11.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,019 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 14,498 shares during the period.

In other news, Director William R. Hutchinson sold 7,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $37,830.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

