Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 422.2% from the January 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of PAI stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $17.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

