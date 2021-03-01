Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 422.2% from the January 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of PAI stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $17.32.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
