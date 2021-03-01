Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,639 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $3.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.23. 24,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,844. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $138.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.40 and its 200-day moving average is $120.33.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

