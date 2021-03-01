Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,963 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 6.8% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $46,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 48,350 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $6.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $320.31. 1,368,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,252,496. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $338.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.36.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

